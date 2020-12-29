Roads remain slick after overnight snow

State troopers say they responded to multiple crashes and reports of vehicles sliding off the roads in west central Minnesota Tuesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — As the snow slowed after rolling through the Twin Cities metro, the Minnesota State Patrol reported slick conditions on roads across the state.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to 99 crashes, 119 spinouts and six jackknifed semis across the state. According to officials, four crashes resulted in injuries, including one fatal crash in Faribault County.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., 12/29/20: 99 crashes (4 with injury, 0 serious/1 fatal-Faribault County) & 119 veh spin out/off the road & 6 jackknifed semis — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) December 30, 2020

The metro was expected to get between 3 to 5 inches of snow, with the heaviest snow falling in the evening hours on Tuesday.

Snow plows out on I-494 West clearing roadways. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/1ggZwUp0sx — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) December 29, 2020