Roads remain slick after overnight snow

MINNEAPOLIS — As the snow slowed after rolling through the Twin Cities metro, the Minnesota State Patrol reported slick conditions on roads across the state.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to 99 crashes, 119 spinouts and six jackknifed semis across the state. According to officials, four crashes resulted in injuries, including one fatal crash in Faribault County.
The metro was expected to get between 3 to 5 inches of snow, with the heaviest snow falling in the evening hours on Tuesday.
Check out the Minnesota Department of Transportation's live travel map for the latest road conditions.