Road conditions worsening as snow starts to fall in metro

MINNEAPOLIS — As the snow begins to fall in the Twin Cities metro, the Minnesota State Patrol is reporting some slick conditions in the west central part of the state.

According to officials, troopers have responded to multiple crashes and reports of vehicles sliding off the roads, including a rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Wilkin County.

State Patrol is reporting snow covered roads in these areas, resulting in slippery road conditions.

WC MN: Troopers currently (2:30pm) are out w/crashes & vehicle the slid off road req Trp/tow assistance at I94 mileposts 15, 22, 31, 55, 92. This one I94 mp31 WB rollover crash - no inj. #mnwx it’s snowing and roads are snow covered & obviously slippery pic.twitter.com/dKYzavtHPs — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) December 29, 2020

The metro is expected to get between 3 to 5 inches of snow, with the heaviest snow coming in the evening hours.