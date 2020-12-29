Road conditions worsening as snow starts to fall in metro

MINNEAPOLIS — As the snow begins to fall in the Twin Cities metro, the Minnesota State Patrol is reporting some slick conditions in the west central part of the state.
According to officials, troopers have responded to multiple crashes and reports of vehicles sliding off the roads, including a rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Wilkin County.
State Patrol is reporting snow covered roads in these areas, resulting in slippery road conditions.
The metro is expected to get between 3 to 5 inches of snow, with the heaviest snow coming in the evening hours.
Check out the Minnesota Department of Transportation's live travel map for the latest road conditions.