Spring break; how about a road trip?

Maybe your annual trip has taken a turn this year due to COVID, at least one Minnesota resort is hoping you'll take a road trip instead.

NISSWA, Minn. — At this point we're all in need of a getaway, but if you don't feel comfortable traveling yet, how about getting away a little closer to home?

Grandview Lodge is just one of the many Minnesota resorts pulling out all the stops to get you to stay.

“We are kicking on as many cylinders as we can,” says General Manager Don Lenahan.

Lenahan is referring to the capacity limits, and issues surrounding COVID-19, but he assures visitors that the resort is taking all safety precautions. And if you’re not ready to travel to destinations far away, a road trip might be the perfect fit.

“Not only do we have incredible outdoor activities, two outdoor ice skating rinks, make sure you bring your ice skates, snow shoeing, cross country skiing, ice fishing, boot hockey, ice bowling, scavenger hunts and fish house rentals just to name a few,” he says.

Too cold for you? Take a dip in the state's largest outdoor hot tub. The spa is open, the pools are open at 25% capacity, and you can even rent an igloo. The heated domes can fit up to six people and you can order food and buckets of beer and wine. And There are two restaurants on the property that are open.

“If you don't want to come to the restaurants, that's okay, we're going to come to you,” says Lenahan.

So, this spring break, maybe ditch the dreams of being beach-side, and embrace some of what makes Minnesota... Minnesota.