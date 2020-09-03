Survey: MSP International best airport of its size in North America

The ratings are based on customer surveys taken by Airports Council International at airports in 91 countries around the world.

MINNEAPOLIS — Some things never get old.

For the fourth consecutive year, Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) International Airport has been named the best airport in North America by Airports Council International for airports that handle 25 to 40 million passengers each year.

The ratings are based on customer surveys taken at airports in 91 countries around the world. Passengers answer questions about 34 key performance indicators to measure satisfaction with their airport experience.

“It is gratifying that year after year travelers rate Minneapolis-St. Paul International higher than any other airport of its size in North America and among the very best in the world,” said Metropolitan Airports Commission CEO Brian Ryks. “I credit MSP’s continued strong performance not only to the very talented workforce at the Metropolitan Airports Commission, but also to the effective partnerships the Commission has built with airlines, concessionaires, federal agencies, the Airport Foundation MSP and many other organizations operating MSP.

Ryks notes that many travelers have a choice regarding which airport they use to connect. “By providing a great airport experience, we help make MSP International an airport of choice for people around the world. That drives demand at MSP and results in more air service options for Minnesotans.”