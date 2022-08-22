A historic amount of rain fell across the DFW area and brought flooding issues on the roads and even at homes.

DALLAS — A Flood Watch remains in effect for Dallas and Tarrant counties through 8 p.m. on Monday, but the overnight storms have already brought deep pooling, and morning and afternoon commute headaches aplenty, to roads throughout the North Texas region.

Due to the damage, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has declared a state of disaster in the county to request state and federal assistance for affected residents. Jenkins is asking resident to report damage by using the following link: damage.tdem.texas.gov or scan the QR code with smart phone.

According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, several records have been broken at DFW Airport after the rainfall – it’s now the second wettest 24-hour period on record with just over nine inches of rain. The City of Balch Springs -- located just east of Dallas -- reported more than 10 inches of rain in just a few hours.

Cars across the DFW can be seen stranded on the sides of roads, seemingly in the wake of drivers attempting -- and failing -- to drive through flooded stretches of road.

Balch Springs

In Balch Springs, the rain led to power outages and reports of flooding Arrowdell Road at Hickory Creek. The city opened the Balch Springs Recreation Center as a shelter in the meantime.

Homes are taking on water in Balch Springs

Some residents had to be rescued from their homes in Balch Springs.

City of Dallas and Dallas County

Dallas ISD said some buses may be delayed as they navigate through the city.

For any questions about DISD transportation, the district urges parents to call 972-925-4BUS.

Dallas Police said it was responding to several high water calls in the city.

"Be prepared to find alternate routes today," tweeted Dallas Police.

Here is a list of the latest road closures in Dallas.

Water is still standing on some roads, along with debris and abandoned cars.

Do not drive into high water.

Water is still standing on some roads, along with debris and abandoned cars.

Do not drive into high water.

Drive safety, slow down and still, be prepared to take an alternative route.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews have responded to roughly 200 high water incidents since Sunday night.

.@DallasFireRes_q told me they’ve responded to roughly 200 high water incidents since 11 pm Sunday.



That include incidents where swift water rescue boats were needed…& also incidents where no boats were needed.



DFR: Many of the calls are people stuck in stalled vehicles.

According to a breakdown from Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews responded to 195 high-water incidents, two water in building and 94 water rescue calls, and over 300 accidents.

At one Dallas apartment complex near fair park, a resident woke up frightened by the flooding inside her building.

"I'm freaking out. My apartment is literally flooding," Brittney Taylor said, as she captured the moment on video.

Taylor had just moved into the building two days prior, and said it was her dream apartment.

She tried to cope with humor, but said she was "bummed beyond words."

Taylor lost many possessions but she's most upset about the loss of sentimental items like photos and journals.

Watch Taylor's story below:

The Dallas Firefighters Museum also suffered considerable damage nearly 18 inches of water entered the building.

With the extreme rainfall, we have had the Museum has suffered flooding of nearly 18 inches which has caused...

In Dallas County, there were as many as 8,300 customers without power on Monday, according to Oncor. That number dropped to 4,000 by 5:30 p.m.

Dallas police reported that at least 22 squad cars were damaged or destroyed in Monday's storms.

Emergency crews in Seagoville rescued eight people, including infants and elderly residents, from high water at a mobile home park. There were no injuries reported there.

In Seagoville, Dallas Co Fire Rescue has already saved eight people from infants to elderly and several pets from floodwaters at a mobile home park and they just went back for more. Fortunately no injuries so far

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/gbBkCqwtFj — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) August 22, 2022

Fort Worth and Tarrant County

Fort Worth ISD said said there may be delays for bus routes Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area.

In Fort Worth, MedStar reported that it responded to at least 23 crashes overnight and conducted at least one water rescue.

Roads across North Texas experienced backups due to weather-related concerns.

According to Fort Worth Fire, crews responded to 133 high water investigations since Sunday evening.

In Tarrant County, Oncor said there were as many as 6,900 customers without power. That number was at 5,200 by 5:30 p.m.

Remember: As it's difficult to determine the depth of flooding on roads, officials recommend drivers never proceed through pools with their cars. In situations where that's unavoidable, here's what officials recommend you do.

TEXRail

TEXRail is operating at reduced speeds due to safety.

"Riders can expect delays throughout the day as the rain continues," the TEXRail.