DNR: Minnesota in 'drought warning phase'

The DNR said that 52% of the state is now experiencing "severe drought," triggering the new designation. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor's website , impacts of severe drought include low crop yields, high fire danger, early changing of leaf colors and "very low" river flow.

“DNR is taking the drought seriously," said DNR Commisioner Sarah Strommen in the release. "We have a robust plan in place, strong parnterships across the state, and continue to take actions to respond to the current situation. We understand that people are seeing the impacts of the drought in their daily lives and have concerns about water levels and availability. While occasional water level fluctuations are natural, normal and beneficial to ecosystems, they can negatively affect tourism and recreation, agriculture, businesses and other activities that are dependent on water. Times of drought remind us all about the importance of water conservation.”