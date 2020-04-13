Easter storms turn deadly in the Southeast

The same system that brought us snow spawned dozens of tornadoes that spanned from Texas to North Carolina.

The Easter storm that swept over the region and dumped a ton of snow, leading to picturesque moments, this past holiday weekend wasn't all fun and games. It was the northern edge of an extremely large and powerful system.

Spanning from the Canadian border to the Gulf Coast, the Deep South took the brunt of the storm with at least 40 tornadoes reported from eastern Texas to North Carolina. A moderate risk, which is not issued often by the Severe Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, spanned from Arkansas and Louisiana eastward into western Georgia.

Forty tornado warnings were issued in the state of Georgia alone. One tornado left a trail of destruction in Upson County, in the center part of the state. Trees were toppled and strewn about, and even a house was picked up off its foundation and thrown into the middle of the road. Thankfully, no one was in the home at the time.

In the northern part of the state, others weren’t so fortunate. A tornado roared through a mobile home park in Murray County, along the Tennessee border, and took the lives of seven people from four different homes.