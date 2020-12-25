Few visitors out at regional parks as blizzard leaves snow, ice behind

A few people braved the outdoors at Minnehaha Regional Park as temperatures dip into the single digits.

“We are used to it, but it is pretty cold for December, this is more January, February cold,” says one park visitor. “This is the coldest I’ve ever been in my life,” says Michelle Knox. “In the UK, we never have these temperatures.”

Michelle Knox is visiting Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis from the United Kingdom with her fiance, a lifelong Minnesotan.

“We’re looking for wedding venues because we got engaged in August of this year, and I’m in the process of immigrating to Minnesota,” said Knox.

As ice and snow coat the normally flowing falls, many people chose to only stay outside for a few minutes.

“I thought there would be more people, because during a pandemic, what is there to do but be out in nature,” says one park visitor.

“The weather is so bad, maybe people are inside, or with this COVID-19 situation, people are worried about being out-and-about,” said Knox.

While Aaron Riekenberg says he was worried there wouldn’t be a white Christmas this year, he says it’s better late than never.

“This year, it didn’t come until just now, so I think everyone is sort of missing the snow, and it's good to have it back,” says Riekenberg. “I think everyone would be disappointed if it didn’t come for Christmas.”

As travel advisories are being lifted across the state after Wednesday’s blizzard conditions, people out and about enjoying the cold weather say if you have to leave your house, make sure you come prepared.

“Drive safely, it’s pretty icy out on the roads still,” says one park visitor.

“I think wrap up. Warm layers,” said Knox.