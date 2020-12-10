Five counties to receive state disaster assistance after summer storms

The counties of Kittson, Le Sueur, Morrison, Renville and Washington all sustained damage from a series of storms from June 23 to July 3.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Five Minnesota counties will receive emergency assistance from damage sustained from heavy rains and flooding following a series of storms from June 23 to July 3.

According to a press release, Gov. Tim Walz authorized the disaster assistance Monday to help the counties of Kittson, Le Sueur, Morrison, Renville and Washington.

“When the unexpected happens, we come together as One Minnesota to support our neighbors,” said Governor Walz. “We will work closely with these counties to ensure they have the resources and support they need to recover in the wake of these floods.”

According to the release, the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will cover 75% of eligible costs, or over $1.4 million for all five counties. Each county is responsible for the remaining 25%.

According to officials, Little Falls – in Morrison County – got more than nine inches of rain causing major shoreline erosion and damage to the Mississippi River banks at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum Historic Site, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The Morrison County Historical Society building also sustained flood damage, according to the release.