Heavy rain, wind bring more storm damage to MN, WI

Severe storms rolled through Wisconsin and Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening, leaving behind a trail of damage and debris.

MINNEAPOLIS — Another round of severe weather descended upon Minnesota and Wisconsin Thursday, bringing with it extreme heat, strong winds, hail and a risk for flash flooding.

In western Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon, Polk County Fair attendees were evacuated for a short time when the storm arrived between 3 and 4 p.m., blowing over tents in bouts of heavy rain and hail. Fair organizers told KARE 11 that despite the St. Croix Falls fairgrounds reopening after the storm, its rides and horse pull have been canceled for the rest of the night.

Organizers say the activities will resume Friday.

In the meantime, fair workers had a sizeable clean-up in the wake of the storm system, having to clear standing water from buildings and reinforce vendor tents that the wind had flattened.

Around the same time in nearby Cushing, Wisconsin, some residents reported large trees being ripped from the ground.

Significant tree damage at my mom’s house 4 miles NNW of Cushing Wisconsin around 3:55 pm today. Large basswood tree 3-4 ft in diameter folded over with other 8-12 in limbs from other trees broken too. @NWSTwinCities #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/7nCLjO9Cgh — Jacob Ohnstad (@JacobOhnstadWx) July 27, 2023

About an hour-and-a-half drive southwest, homeowners in Eureka Township, Wisconsin had already started cleaning up the mess of trees and debris left behind by the storm by 6 p.m. KARE 11 spoke with a resident who watched as the storm came in, raining hail and pummeling the trees in his yard to the ground.

"I was inside and it just started pouring and I could hear hail hitting the windows," said Jeremy Lindquist, adding, "There's some really strong trees in the front that were just snapped out of the ground. It was something to see — those big trees bending the way they were."

As the storm moved east into Minnesota, areas in Chisago County also saw wind damage to trees and power lines. The National Weather Service reported numerous instances of downed trees, some 8-10 inches in diameter, in North Branch and Rush City.

By 7 p.m. KARE 11 Meteorologist Jamie Kagol said the system had moved into Anoka County just north of the metro, expecting it to hit the rest of the Twin Cities over the next few hours.

Heads up! This is the area to watch rapid storm development over the next 1-2 hours. Storms will be explosive quickly strengthening with strong winds, large hail and intense rainfall. Be prepared to take shelter. #mnwx #kare11 #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/urhGc68x0e — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) July 28, 2023

As of 9 p.m., Xcel Energy reported just over 12,000 customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin were without power.

