From Ely, Minnesota to Houston, Texas, Arctic blast is breaking records

While we do have the coldest temperatures in the country lately here in Minnesota, the Arctic air stretches all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.

The first-ever wind chill warnings have been issued for communities across Texas.

Yes, even Texas just isn't far enough south (at least this time around) to escape old man winter in recent days. Arctic air is as far south as Houston after several inches of snow fell through north Texas over the weekend. The storm produced a 6-inch snowfall in Oklahoma City, with drifts of 2 to 4 feet.

In Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport picked up 4 inches of snow in the storm. Parts of the Austin and San Antonio areas have seen 4 to 5 inches of snow. Icy roads are leading to accidents and road closures, and millions are left without power as record cold continues to set in.

The major part of the storm is tracking out of the south into the Midwest, and will hit the northeast early this week. The storm will produce not only widespread snow, but also damaging ice.

Meanwhile, back home in Minnesota we set a new daily state record low over the weekend in Ely: We're talking -50 on Feb. 13. Hang in there, Minnesotans. While wild wicked weather continues to impact the country, there is some comfort in knowing we are not alone.