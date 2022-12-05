1 dead in Kandiyohi County after severe weather drops grain bin on vehicle

A man was killed when a grain bin fell on an occupied car in Blomkest, Minnesota, about 20 miles south of Willmar.

BLOMKEST, Minn. — A man was killed in south-central Minnesota during Thursday's line of severe storms, the second person killed during severe weather in two days.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, a man was reported missing after a grain bin was blown over in the wake of destructive storms just before 7 p.m. on May 12.

The man was located in a car under the collapsed grain bin in Blomkest, Minnesota, about 20 miles south of Willmar. The victim was dead at the scene and taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey.

The sheriff's office says the victim's identity will be released after the family has been notified.

Thursday's round of storms brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds, resulting in significant damage in Douglas, Swift, Todd and Kandiyohi Counties, per reports.

Another woman was killed during severe weather on May 11 when the car she was a passenger in stopped on I-90 to avoid downed power lines was hit by another truck.