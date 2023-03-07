Heat advisory in effect, Minneapolis brings free water to Taste of Minnesota

Monday is projected to be the hottest day of the year so far with heat indices approaching 100° around the metro area.

MINNEAPOLIS — Taste of Minnesota is happening along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, with just a few more hours left of the two-day festival featuring live music, live wrestling, art and food vendors.

Given the heat advisory in effect, organizers made some changes Monday to help people stay cool.

Organizer Taylor Carik says around 60,000 people turned out Sunday, and says no one needed emergency care for heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

"We do have a lot of security in place and EMS in place to deal with the heat," Carik said.

Still, he says a few people complained they weren't allowed to bring in their own water bottles.

"Our security policy is no outdoor food or beverage and it's very standard for a lot of festivals," he explained. "We didn't have a public option for refilling the water."

In time for the second and final day, the City of Minneapolis installed three free water filling stations located at 3rd Street and Nicollet Mall, 4th Street and Nicollet Mall, and between 3rd Street and 4th Street near Minneapolis Central Library.

Security is now allowing people to bring their bottles. They can even be filled with water prior to entering. Other outside beverages remain prohibited.

"We heard the feedback from yesterday so the city stepped up again," he said. "They said, 'We want as many people to come to Minneapolis as possible and water shouldn't be an issue to make that happen.'"

Carik says Target also donated water bottles and the fire department delivered them.

It's been eight years since the last Taste of Minnesota event was held in the Twin Cities.

This year's final musical acts include Uncle Kracker and Big Boi from Outkast. The festival ends at 8 p.m.

