Minnesota State Fair vendors hoping for pre-pandemic attendance in 2023

After two years of steady attendance progress, fair vendors are optimistic about this year's event.

ST PAUL, Minn — We've come a long way since 2020, when the Minnesota State Fair was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

After drawing 1.3 million visitors the next year in 2021 and 1.8 million in 2022, vendors are hopeful that 2023 could finally provide a breakthrough in post-COVID attendance. The number to match is 2.1 million, the record-setting figure tallied back in 2019.

"Yeah, '19 was phenomenal. Then, '21 was an off-year, when I think everybody was still a little bit hesitant to come out," said Jeff Beaver, who runs the Deep Fried Candy Bar stand not only in Minnesota but at fairs across the country. "Last year, for us, it felt like it was right about back to where it should be, and so yes, I think certainly this year... We've been working at fairs since March and attendance seems to be good everywhere we go."

Joe McCurdy, whose family has operated L&B Cotton Candy at the Minnesota State Fair for 40 years, said he first noticed an uptick in attendance during the second weekend of the 2021 event.

"The last few years have been a little rocky, but last year it picked up and this year we're hoping for a better year," McCurdy said. "We get excited just like everybody else. We're ready to throw some sugar out the door!"

During the set-up and preparation process over the next few days, vendors and staff will have to deal with some extreme heat. Temperatures could push 100 degrees on Wednesday, the day before the fair starts, and could still linger around 90 on Thursday's Opening Day.

"That doesn't sound like fun, does it?" said Beaver, who knows what heat feels like as a native of North Carolina. "Hopefully, it'll cool back down, with good temperatures for eating."

Luckily for Beaver and other vendors, temperatures are expected to cool down considerably by the weekend.

"That high heat really plays a factor in business and enjoyment for people at the fair," McCurdy said. "I'm hoping for mid-70s, low humidity, that sort of deal."

