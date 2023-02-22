Morning commute could be tough with snow, wind

The Thursday morning commute may be a tricky one, based on forecasts.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — With steady snowfall and heavy winds expected in the metro area through Thursday morning's commute, drivers have been asked to stay off the roads if possible until the storm subsides.

But that’s not a reality for everyone, especially the essential workers who must report for duty no matter the conditions.

By the close of her hospital shift in St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon, Kelsie Quast had already started thinking ahead to her Thursday shift.

“Just give myself plenty of time. It’s not the first time I’ve had to drive in a snowstorm,” Quast said. “Technically, I could walk here if I had to. The hospital is offering sleep rooms, for those of us who are working. If I had a longer drive, I could do that.”

Grace Sinclair, another health care worker, finds herself in a similar situation.

“We’ll see how the roads are. It’s so hard to tell,” Sinclair said. “With the timing of things, I think we’ll be okay.”

Essential workers aren’t the only ones keeping an eye on the conditions Thursday morning.

The hotels and restaurants surrounding the Xcel Energy Center are filled with fans and parents attending the girls state hockey tournament, which proceeded as scheduled this week. Some of the teams adjusted their travel plans to ensure that they could arrive safely in the Twin Cities.

One group of parents from Mankato East brought their own sandwiches and drinks to the hotel, just in case the storm shut down nearby restaurants – but the situation never grew that dire.

“Ahh, it’s Minnesota,” said Troy Eykyn, whose daughter scored a goal for Mankato East on Wednesday. “State hockey season, there’s always gotta be a snowstorm.”

He plans to drive back to Mankato after his daughter’s final consolation game Thursday morning because, like so many others, he needs to get back to work.

“It should be okay,” Eykyn said. “We’ll see!”

