NWS to add 'destructive' severe thunderstorm warning category for mobile alerts

Starting Aug. 2, the National Weather Service will send a mobile notification if there's a threat for a "destructive" storm in your area.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Thursday an update to its Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system, including a new category to its severe thunderstorm warnings.

According to a press release, starting Aug. 2, the NWS will be adding a "damage threat" tag for people, so they can receive mobile alerts when certain weather-related emergencies in their area.

While there will three categories – destructive, considerable and baseline – only storms that are classified as "destructive" will trigger a mobile notification.

The three categories are described as:

Destructive damage threat: At least 2.75 inch diameter (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. Warnings with this tag will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones within the warned area.

At least 2.75 inch diameter (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. Warnings with this tag will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones within the warned area. Considerable damage threat: At least 1.75 inch diameter (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA.

At least 1.75 inch diameter (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA. Baseline or "base" damage threat: 1.00 inch (quarter-sized) hail and/or 58 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA. When no damage threat tag is present, damage is expected to be at the base level.

The system mirrors a system they've already adopted for tornado warnings and flash flood warnings, according to the release.

The NWS says only about 10% of all severe thunderstorms nationwide reach the "destructive" level.