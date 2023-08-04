Outdoor water restrictions in place for many as drought conditions worsen

The Minnesota DNR has placed 5 watersheds into the drought warning response phase, meaning communities will need to limit outdoor usage until conditions improve.

ST PAUL, Minn. — *Editor's Note: The above video first aired on July 21, 2023 when the St. Croix Watershed was placed into the drought warning response phase.

As drought conditions continue to worsen, state officials are now requiring water suppliers to implement water restrictions for a large portion of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has placed five watersheds, most recently the Mississippi Headwaters watershed, into the drought warning response phase, meaning communities will need to limit water usage until drought conditions improve. The other four watersheds in the warning phase are the St. Croix Watershed, Upper Mississippi-Black-Root Watershed, the Upper Mississippi-Maquoketa-Plum Watershed and the Upper Mississippi-Iowa-Skunk-Wapsipincon Watershed.

The City of Woodbury limits residents to watering just twice a week — one weekday and one weekend day — while commercial properties can water on Fridays.

The entire state is experiencing at least some level of drought, but according to Minnesota State Climatologist Luigi Romolo, a watershed enters the warning phase when a significant portion of the area is under a "severe drought" category.

City officials provided the following tips while the watershed is in the warning phase:

Heavy rain eliminates the need for watering for up to two weeks. Most of the year, lawns only need 1 inch of water per week.

Check the soil moisture levels with a soil probe, spade or large screwdriver. You don't need to water if the soil is still moist. If your grass springs back when you step on it, it doesn't need water yet.

If your lawn does require watering, do so early in the morning or later in the evening, when temperatures are cooler.

Use a broom or blower instead of a hose to clean leaves and other debris from your driveway or sidewalk.

Avoid leaving sprinklers or hoses unattended. A garden hose can pour out 600 gallons or more in only a few hours.

