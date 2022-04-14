Latest blast of wintery weather causes anxious gardeners to wait even longer

Local nurseries remind anxious gardeners the best time to start planting flowers isn't for another month.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONG LAKE, Minn. — The heavy wind on Thursday caused about 7,000 people to lose power throughout the metro, but some of them are using humor to get them through what's hopefully winter's last good grip.

"There’s only one month of the year that it doesn’t snow in Minnesota, was it July, I think," said Steve Kelley, laughing.

He owns Kelley & Kelley Nursey in Long Lake, where — at least inside the greenhouse — it feels more like spring.

"We're protected, we've got layers of insulation," said Kelley. "But shuffling pansies back and forth wasn’t exactly on our schedule of things we wanted to do."

The pansies, a usually hearty flower, would be out on display by now. Instead, the wintry weather has Kelley keeping them safe inside.

"I like to see the season progress gradually, but this is less than gradual," Kelley said. "I think it's a halt."

He said gardeners are getting anxious. He reminds them how fickle April can be, and that the perfect time to plant isn't until mid-May.

"I think, for a lot of people, the winter was long and so this isn't helping any," said Kelley.

His crews at the nursery even had to dodge two falling trees. The high winds knocking out power mostly in the western suburbs.

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Xcel Energy was reporting more than 7,000 customers without power. Click here to find electric outages affecting your neighborhood.

An Xcel spokesperson writing this to KARE 11:

Like any day, we have crews at the ready to respond to outages and safely restore power as quickly as possible. Our outage map will have the latest information and it’s updated about every 10 minutes.

Watch more local news: