Plow crews prepare for another round of snow

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Since last week's blizzard, plows have been out on the streets and now another round of snow is on the way.

A Winter Weather Advisory will impact the metro Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. with more accumulating snow possible into Wednesday.

Plow crews are preparing to clear streets again after the last storm left a mess.

"When we plow the residential streets, we're plowing after it's been snowed on and after it's been driven on and we get kind of a hard-packed snow. When the temperatures warm up that hard-packed snow can kind of fluff up and make it look as though we haven't plowed. We saw a lot of that; we're seeing a lot of that," explained Mike Kennedy, director of transportation, maintenance and repair for the Minneapolis Public Works Department.

According to Kennedy, the biggest problem they face is people not complying with the rules for street parking during snow emergencies.

"A lot of people will say, 'Well you didn't plow the parking lanes.' Well if we couldn't get there because people were still parked there, that complicates things," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said ticketing and towing were down during the last snow emergency; they did not enforce it on Day 3 as it was Christmas Day.

"We will ask people to really comply with the rules if we have another snow emergency the next time out. Then we can get the streets really plowed as best as possible," Kennedy said.

The city of St. Paul also ran into problems with residents not moving vehicles during the snow emergency. According to Lisa Hiebert, spokesperson for St. Paul Public Works, from Dec. 23-27 the city ticketed 3,046 vehicles and towed 498. Crews were out over the weekend doing cleanup and ticketing and towing vehicles that had not moved during the snow emergency or were parked in an area that had not been plowed to the curb.

Snow Emergency Reminder - @CityofSaintPaul crews are doing clean up plowing and salting this weekend 12/26 and 12/27. We are ticketing and towing vehicles that have not moved during this snow emergency, or are parked in an area that has not been plowed to the curb. pic.twitter.com/ArLDX8S8Kc — St Paul Public Works (@stpaulpublicw) December 26, 2020

City plows were out until 9 p.m. Sunday doing cleanup.

Kathleen Lewis, a south Minneapolis resident, said she was happy with the plows.

"We tend to get the main street and the alleyways cleared out very quickly. This time we had it both cleared out within 24 hours," Lewis said.

While shoveling her sidewalk, Lewis joked, "Now if we could just get them to plow the sidewalks, that'd be great."

Depending on what happens with the forecast, Kennedy said they may be able to pre-treat some streets. When they plow, crews focus first on main streets and then residential.