Red Flag Warning issued in Minnesota

MINNESOTA, USA — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties across northwest, west, and central Minnesota.
The warning takes effect immediately and will remain in effect until 9 p.m., due to extreme fire danger and a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Sunday.
The warning means fire can quickly spread and progress out of control under current weather conditions, including low humidity and high wind, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR says not to burn in the following counties and to check any recent burning to make sure coals are completely out cold:
- Becker
- Beltrami
- Cass
- Chippewa
- Clay
- Clearwater
- Douglas
- Grant
- Hubbard
- Itasca
- Kittson
- Koochiching
- Lac Qui Parle
- Lake of the Woods
- Mahnomen
- Marshall
- Norman
- Otter Tail
- Pennington
- Polk
- Pope
- Red Lake
- Roseau
- Stevens
- Swift
- Todd
- Wadena
- Wilkin
- Yellow Medicine
Sunday's Fire Watch Warning will include several counties in northwest and western Minnesota from noon until 9 p.m. where low humidity and high winds are estimated to produce near-critical fire weather conditions.
Outdoor burning will continue to be discouraged.
