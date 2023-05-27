Hot, dry weather prompts Red Flag Warning, Air Quality Alert

The northwestern part of Minnesota will be affected by the Red Flag Warning on Sunday, starting at noon and ending at 9 p.m.

MINNESOTA, USA — Hot, dry weather and a lack of moisture in the air have prompted authorities to issue multiple warnings to Minnesotans on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in northwestern Minnesota, which goes into effect at noon on Sunday and will be in place through 9 p.m. The unseasonable temps and lack of rain we've experienced recently means that any fire has the potential to spread quickly.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the affected counties under the Red Flag Warning include:

Becker

Beltrami

Big Stone

Cass

Chippewa

Clay

Clearwater

Cook

Crow Wing

Douglas

Grant

Hubbard

Itasca

Kittson

Koochiching

Lac Qui Parle

Lake

Lake of the Woods

Mahnomen

Marshall

Norman

Otter Tail

Pennington

Polk

Pope

Red Lake

Roseau

St Louis County

Stevens

Swift

Todd

Traverse

Wadena

Wilkin

Yellow Medicine

A Fire Watch originally expected on Sunday is no longer in effect.

In addition to the Red Flag Warning, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an Air Quality Alert for counties in the northern part of the state down into the southeastern corner. The alert begins at noon on Sunday and will last through Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

The DNR said burning permits won't be issued or activated in affected areas.

