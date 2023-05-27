Hot, dry weather prompts Red Flag Warning, Air Quality Alert

MINNESOTA, USA — Hot, dry weather and a lack of moisture in the air have prompted authorities to issue multiple warnings to Minnesotans on Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in northwestern Minnesota, which goes into effect at noon on Sunday and will be in place through 9 p.m. The unseasonable temps and lack of rain we've experienced recently means that any fire has the potential to spread quickly.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the affected counties under the Red Flag Warning include:
- Becker
- Beltrami
- Big Stone
- Cass
- Chippewa
- Clay
- Clearwater
- Cook
- Crow Wing
- Douglas
- Grant
- Hubbard
- Itasca
- Kittson
- Koochiching
- Lac Qui Parle
- Lake
- Lake of the Woods
- Mahnomen
- Marshall
- Norman
- Otter Tail
- Pennington
- Polk
- Pope
- Red Lake
- Roseau
- St Louis County
- Stevens
- Swift
- Todd
- Traverse
- Wadena
- Wilkin
- Yellow Medicine
A Fire Watch originally expected on Sunday is no longer in effect.
In addition to the Red Flag Warning, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an Air Quality Alert for counties in the northern part of the state down into the southeastern corner. The alert begins at noon on Sunday and will last through Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m.
The DNR said burning permits won't be issued or activated in affected areas.
