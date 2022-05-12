x
Report: One killed in south central Minnesota as severe weather hit area

According to the report, a person was killed when a grain bin fell on an occupied car in Blomkest, Minnesota, about 20 miles south of Willmar.
Credit: David Peterlinz, KARE

BLOMKEST, Minn. — An emergency manager in Kandiyohi County is reporting one person was killed in south central Minnesota during Thursday's line of severe storms.

Thursday's round of storms brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds, resulting in some damage in western Minnesota, according to reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

