Thousands without power, multiple buildings damaged after severe storm hits metro

The strong storm carried into Hudson where several buildings appear to have been impacted, including an apartment complex with significant roof damage.

HUDSON, Wis. — Several thousand people are without power and numerous buildings were damaged after parts of the Twin Cities metro were hit with heavy rain, hail and strong wind gusts Monday afternoon.

Xcel Energy is reporting 135 outages throughout the Twin Cities, impacting more than 14,500 customers as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. According to the outage map, the area with the most customers impacted appears to be around White Bear Lake. Officials with Xcel Energy say more than 100 employees and contractors are working to assess damage and restore power.

"When it comes to restoring power, top priority is given to situations that threaten public safety, such as live downed wires," Xcel Energy said in a statement. "Repair priority is then based on what will restore power to the largest number of customers most quickly, such as transmission lines or feeder lines that serve large amounts of customers."

The strong storm carried into western Wisconsin where several buildings appears to have been impacted around Hudson, Wisconsin, including an apartment complex with significant roof damage. There's also a report of two mature trees being knocked down, according to the National Weather Service.

Big hail in Rosemount pic.twitter.com/r1nmljKXoB — Reid Alberts (@RAlberts10) July 24, 2023

Multiple people in Rosemount also posted photos on social media of one-inch hail.

Aulden Avenue in northeast Rosemount at about 2:51 today pic.twitter.com/cMqKRnLc8O — Stephen Terhaar (@TerhaarStephen) July 24, 2023

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

