Severe weather including rain, wind and hail impact Minnesota

KARE 11's weather team tracked the Tuesday storms across the Twin Cities metro and parts of Greater Minnesota.

MINNESOTA, USA — The window for seeing the storms lasted between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. In addition to lightning and thunder, rain totals ranged between a half to three quarters of an inch.

The metro fell into the "Slight Risk" category, which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe storm threat scale. The threat increased farther south. Large hail, wind gusts and tornadoes were all possible.

Tuesday night

9 p.m.

KARE 11 Meteorologist Belinda Jensen said storms were moving through southwest portions of the metro, where the threat of 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail was present around 9:30 p.m.

Storms are moving into the southwestern metro with the threat of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/3oijRsqjvV — Belinda Jensen (@BelindaKARE11) April 13, 2022

Much of the southern metro was under a severe thunderstorm warning as of 9:40 p.m. with hail and wind warnings.

Much of the southern metro is under a severe thunderstorm warning. Sibley, McLeod, Carver, Scott, Dakota and Hennepin Counties are all included in a warning for hail and wind possibilities. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/NHuw3cn3kI — Belinda Jensen (@BelindaKARE11) April 13, 2022

8 p.m.

KARE 11 Meteorologist Belinda Jensen says severe storms are expected to hit the metro just after 8 p.m. Meteorologist Laura Betker added several counties

Storms are racing north at nearly 60 mph. This is the estimated time of arrival into the metro. Hail, strong winds, and heavy rain, lightning can be expected. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/YGHnDm3Mdl — Belinda Jensen (@BelindaKARE11) April 13, 2022

Meteorologist Laura Betker added that several counties to the south, including Dodge, Fillmore, Mower and Olmsted are under a tornado watch until midnight. Meanwhile, a tornado watch for Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan Counties is set to expire at 10 p.m.

Dodge, Fillmore, Mower and Olmsted Counties have been added to the tornado watch. For these counties in effect until Midnight.Stay tuned and stay safe. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/TeXHKOflS6 — Laura Betker (@LauraBetker) April 13, 2022

Hoff said around 8:15 p.m., thunderstorms were moving through an area just north of Faribault. Hoff reports consistent rain, lightning and thunder, which has apparently caused dozens of truckers to take cover at a truck stop off Interstate 35W.

14 miles north of Faribault now the thunderstorm is moving through.



There’s consistent rain, lightning and thunder. And it’s clear dozens of truckers are taking cover here at the truck stop off 35W.#mnwx #SpringStorm @kare11 pic.twitter.com/40IH4elswE — Jennifer Hoff (@JennHoffReports) April 13, 2022

KARE 11 photojournalist David Peterlinz said he was also forced off the road Tuesday night, reporting pea-sized hail near Cleveland, Minnesota in LeSueur County.

About 20 minutes later, Peterlinz reported the power had gone out in at least one part of Le Center.

Just got pelted with pea-sized hail along Hwy. 99 near Cleveland, in LeSueur County. Got so bad I had to pull off the road. @KARE11 @NWSTwinCities @BelindaKARE11 @LauraBetker #KARE11Weather pic.twitter.com/gSvZpU8Hq8 — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) April 13, 2022

7 p.m.

KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff was in Rice County Tuesday night, where she said strong winds damaged several farm buildings and at least eight power poles.

Hoff reports crews were working to restore power, but residents told her they don't expect to get power back until Wednesday.

Power crews reportedly halted work at the outset of the next round of storms, electing to "hunker down" until they move through.

The storm damage continues.



In Rice County, strong winds damaged outbuildings on several farms and took down at least eight power poles.



While the hail has long melted, the wind is really kicking up. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/SR3ZbY8tVX — Jennifer Hoff (@JennHoffReports) April 12, 2022

The electric company is working off in the distance.



Neighbors don’t expect to get power back until tomorrow afternoon. Crews are going to hunker down and stop working during this next storm about to move in.@kare11 https://t.co/5SV8EEWnbi — Jennifer Hoff (@JennHoffReports) April 13, 2022

3 p.m.

Hail-producing storms have been reported in several areas, including Northfield, Dundas and Cannon Falls.

2:15 p.m.

Strong winds have tipped over nine semi trucks on I-35W northbound at mile marker 55, south of Faribault. A MnDOT traffic camera captured several semis on their side. KARE 11 meteorologist Laura Betker said an airport near Owatonna recorded a wind gust up to 48 MPH, and gusts hit about 45 MPH in Faribault around 2:15 p.m., however it's possible that wind gusts in the area were stronger as the storm moved through.

Just after 3 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol confirmed no injuries were reported from any of the nine semis that tipped.

