Man who died in Otter Tail County tornado identified

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a tornado Wednesday.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Seth Nelson from Battle Creek.

Two tornadoes touched down in the county, creating a 6- to 9-mile path of damage, according Otter Tail County officials.

The first tornado was reported at 5:08 p.m., 6 miles south of Dalton, and the second tornado was reported at 5:11 p.m., also 6 miles south of Dalton and half a mile from Interstate 94, in Grant County, traveling northwest, officials said.

Two residents were also transported to the hospital and released with minor injuries.

Properties were damaged, and a home and machine shed were completely swept off their foundations, the sheriff's office said.