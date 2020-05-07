Slow-moving storms cause flooding in east St. Paul

A tree on nearby Herbert Street was uprooted and crushed a car. Neighbors told KARE 11 that nobody was inside the vehicle when the tree fell on it.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Roads became flooded and cars got stuck as slow-moving storms produced heavy rain in east St. Paul and much of the east metro area Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the slow-moving storms the east metro experienced are capable of producing copious amounts of rain, which causes flooding. They advice motorists to avoid driving through flooded roads.

KARE-11 photographer David Peterlinz was on Maryland Avenue and White Bear Avenue in St. Paul's east side and saw several drivers get stuck after they attempted to cross the floodwaters.