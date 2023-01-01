How to sign up for severe weather alerts on the KARE 11 app

Get customized alerts for severe weather in your location with a few taps in the KARE 11 app for iPhone and Android devices.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — When severe weather moves into your neighborhood, whether it's at home, work or school, you need to know right away when to seek shelter.

KARE 11's mobile app for iPhone and Android devices can deliver important alerts about severe weather for your location directly to your device.

It only takes a minute to set up. Here's how to do it.

1. Download the KARE 11 app for your device:

2. Open the app and tap the gear icon in the upper right

3. On the next screen, tap "Notification Settings"

4. On the next screen, tap "Severe Weather Alerts"

5. On the next screen, you can set your default location; you will get weather-related push alerts on your device for the location you set here. You can also set the types of severe weather alerts you'd like to receive, which can include special weather statements, watches, and/or warnings.

The KARE 11 team will continue to deliver push alerts to all app users in major breaking weather situations.

