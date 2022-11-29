Snow emergencies declared across Twin Cities metro

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 29, the Minnesota Patrol reported 169 vehicle crashes, including 27 with injuries, 151 vehicle spinouts and 14 jackknifed semis.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Multiple cities have issued snow emergencies for Tuesday night as snow continues to come down across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In Richfield, a snow emergency went into effect at 1 p.m. In Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington, snow emergencies go into effect at 9 p.m. In Brooklyn Park, a snow emergency will go into effect at 11 p.m.

Tuesday's snowstorm and dicey road conditions have already been blamed for a fatal crash in western Wisconsin, other crashes around the region and several vehicle spinouts in the Twin Cities metro area.

According to MnDOT 511, most highways across southern and eastern Minnesota are "partially covered" or "completely covered" with snow as of Tuesday afternoon.

The snowstorm is also impacting air travel as of Tuesday afternoon. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that all runways are closed due to "excessive snowfall rates and low visibility." One of the runways has since been reopened.

Check here for the latest information regarding any arriving or departing flights out of #mspairport.https://t.co/pWglKcKri5 — MSP Airport (@mspairport) November 29, 2022

As road conditions deteriorate, officials are asking drivers to use extra caution behind the wheel.

Just before 8 a.m. Barron County, Wisconsin authorities received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48, west of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Law enforcement officials say a "small SUV-type vehicle lost control and crossed the center line into the path" of a tanker truck. The SUV driver, a 23-year-old man from the Cumberland area, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tanker truck, a 50-year-old male from Barron, was not injured.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.

Also Tuesday morning, South Metro Fire posted photos on their Facebook page of a one-vehicle rollover accident on Charlton Street in West St. Paul. "No injuries in the rollover. Please slow down and leave early for your destination," the department wrote.

The West St. Paul Police Department and M Health Fairview EMS also responded to the crash.

2.75” in the .@kare11 backyard in Golden Valley. A few more inches to go!@NWSTwinCities pic.twitter.com/dd0K8WqgcM — Ben Dery (@BenDeryKARE11) November 29, 2022

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the metro until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Click here for county-by-county weather alerts.

