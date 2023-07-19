Storm brings sizeable hail, much-needed rain to Minnesota, Wisconsin

Meteorologist Ben Dery said this type of storm is capable of producing wind speeds up to 75 miles per hour.

MINNEAPOLIS — Several parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are under severe weather watches and warnings Wednesday evening, including the Twin Cities metro.

As of 5 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a severe thunderstorm watch in a handful of major metro counties including Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington, until midnight. A severe thunderstorm warning for Hennepin and Wright Counties was also issued until 6:30 p.m.

NWS received a report of a tornado briefly touching down northeast of Tenstrike Wednesday afternoon. East of the metro, a tornado warning was issued in Wisconsin's Barron and Rusk Counties with reports of funnel clouds near Barron and Siren, Wisconsin.

The thunderstorm currently moving east of Bowstring and Marcell MN produced tennis sized hail as it passed over Little Jessie Lake. Here are some photos from observer Alanna Sine! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/suyawHJruM — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) July 19, 2023

Other earlier reports showed the storm brought baseball-sized hail and wind damage to trees. In central Minnesota's Carlton County, a statement from the sheriff's office claimed a barn was struck by lightning, causing it to catch fire. There were no reported injuries to people or animals as a result, but the barn was considered a total loss.

WILD video of baseball-size hail falling on a lake near Marcell in Itasca County. Lori Neal shared it with us. She has broken windows and a dented car. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/Vz5qtjXDnr — Dan Wolfe (@DanWolfeKBJR) July 19, 2023

Meanwhile, in downtown Minneapolis, parade-watchers waited to learn the fate of the annual Aquatennial Torchlight Parade, clad in ponchos and raincoats.

Rain and wind rolling through downtown.



A couple of people dedicated in ponchos and rain coats, mostly all are scattering. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/KqhLUtOjBq — Morgan Wolfe (@MorganWolfeNews) July 19, 2023

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Xcel Energy customers in Minnesota reported power outages affecting more than 20,000.

