Storm brings sizeable hail, much-needed rain to Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS — Several parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are under severe weather watches and warnings Wednesday evening, including the Twin Cities metro.
As of 5 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a severe thunderstorm watch in a handful of major metro counties including Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington, until midnight. A severe thunderstorm warning for Hennepin and Wright Counties was also issued until 6:30 p.m.
NWS received a report of a tornado briefly touching down northeast of Tenstrike Wednesday afternoon. East of the metro, a tornado warning was issued in Wisconsin's Barron and Rusk Counties with reports of funnel clouds near Barron and Siren, Wisconsin.
Meteorologist Ben Dery said this type of storm is capable of producing wind speeds up to 75 miles per hour.
Other earlier reports showed the storm brought baseball-sized hail and wind damage to trees. In central Minnesota's Carlton County, a statement from the sheriff's office claimed a barn was struck by lightning, causing it to catch fire. There were no reported injuries to people or animals as a result, but the barn was considered a total loss.
Meanwhile, in downtown Minneapolis, parade-watchers waited to learn the fate of the annual Aquatennial Torchlight Parade, clad in ponchos and raincoats.
At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Xcel Energy customers in Minnesota reported power outages affecting more than 20,000.
Watch more WeatherMinds:
Watch the latest deep-dives and explainers on weather and science in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.