Stormy start to Friday with heavy rain, rumbles

A system roared into Minnesota early Friday morning bringing heavy downpours, strong winds and plenty of lightning.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Aug. 12, 2019.

Folks across the Twin Cities and Minnesota got a rocky start to Friday, weather-wise, including one family in Maple Grove that now has some home repairs.

A strong storm system moved in from the west bringing heavy rain, lighting and thunder, and strong winds in some places. Downpours were so heavy in some areas that the morning commute was extremely treacherous, especially along Highway 212 in Chaska and Highway 169 in the Shakopee area.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 12000 block of Robin Road in Maple Grove just before 7 a.m. on reports of a fire. Maple Grove fire chief Tim Bush says lightning was definitely the culprit.

"This house was struck by lightning, started on the outside of the house, was starting to extend up the roof area," Bush shared. His crews were quickly able to knock down the flames before significant damage was done to the inside of the home.

Bush told KARE 11 that the strike may have involved the gas main outside the home. The energy from lightning can travel along gas lines and ignite fires when it arrives at something flammable like a structure.

A check on rain totals as of 8 a.m. shows that residents near St. Michael received more than 3 inches, while folks near Chaska registered 1.6 inches.

KARE 11 meteorologist John Zeigler says weather will be "active" for the remainder of Friday morning before a dry period that will see temperatures reach near 80 degrees. Around 5:30 p.m. a cold front will move across the state, triggering another round of storms. Some of those could pack a punch.

Stay with KARE 11 throughout the day for the latest weather developments, both online, on-air and through the app.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more WeatherMinds: