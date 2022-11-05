Thousands without power as strong storms hit Twin Cities metro

According to Xcel Energy, more than 60,000 people in the Twin Cities area were without power as of about 8:45 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Tens of thousands of people across the metro are without power due to Wednesday night's severe weather.

According to Xcel Energy, more than 60,000 people in the Twin Cities area were without power as of about 9:05 p.m. To report a power outage, click here.

The National Weather Service reported strong wind gusts — nearly 80 mph — and quarter-sized hail.

77 mph wind gust recorded in Shakopee. 79 mph in Morristown. — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 12, 2022

Strong winds of 60 to 70 impacting a large area from Northfield up to Woodbury and Forest Lake. Tree damage, power outages possible in all of these areas. These storms are poised to cross the St. Croix and start impacting Wisconsin soon. — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 12, 2022

Carie Stattman captured lightning flashing over the Minneapolis skyline.

Liz McAuley posted a video in St. Paul near the State Fairgrounds showing some of the strong winds, lightning and rain.

The Minnesota Loons posted a video of the rains at Allianz Field.

Allianz Field… currently pic.twitter.com/YDnetzG5h2 — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) May 12, 2022

And Shelly Dodge posted video of some of the hail falling in Apple Valley.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

