Tuesday's rain is just what farmers needed, but for many, it's too little, too late

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — Here it is; we finally got some rain.

Sound the trumpets, organize the parade. Our drought problems are over, right?

Well, not exactly.

For many farmers across Minnesota, seeing an inch or more of rain is just what they need right now, but Minnesota’s Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen says it’s actually too little, too late for many farmers.

"Unfortunately, it's late for a lot of the crop,” Petersen said.

“But every drop of rain really helps right now, because 88% of Minnesota is in a severe drought, 50% of Minnesota is in extreme drought and 8% of Minnesota is in an exceptional drought.”

Petersen says the rain won’t help farmers who have already harvested their crops or are planning to harvest their crops some time in the coming days or weeks, but the rain will help some farmers.



"The corn, the soybeans, it might just give them that little bit of boost at the end. It might also work to start bringing back a little bit of our pastures,” Petersen said.



If those pastures can come back and green up a little, that will be huge for beef and dairy farmers who have struggled to find food for their animals.



Petersen says a lot of dairy farmers and beef producers have had to buy hay and feed from out of state, which is costing farmers a lot more money.



"Unfortunately consumers will see higher prices because of the drought,” Petersen said.



Petersen says the rain Tuesday should help with the production of some feed locally, but he says it won’t be enough to meet the demand, and a lot of farmers will have to get creative to keep their animals fed.

“You’ll see a lot of farmers going into areas for have that they haven’t in many years, whether it’s low areas, or things like that. You’re also going to see a lot of corn chopped for silage for livestock feed,” Petersen said.

Some farmers may also be forced to use alternative food sources like beet pulp and leftover grain from distilleries to help them get through this summer.



"We need a lot of rain, and steady rain, to help dig us out of this drought,” Petersen says.

“We need all the moisture we can get heading to the winter and next season.”



The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has created a lot of resources to help farmers out during this growing season, including resources to help farmers track down hay and feed to help feed their animals.