U of M crop experts say next 2 weeks are critical, another dry spell would be 'detrimental'

KARE 11 meteorologists report about 2 inches of rain so far in June, but that’s about 2 inches below normal.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — One of the last remaining farms in Chanhassen sits on a hill on the edge of town. It's more than 70 years old – resilient, but without any rain, it's in survival mode.

That has owner Gayle Degler hoping for the best.

"You want to be optimistic, but realistically if we don't get rain, we could be in for a world of hurt," said Degler, who still farms the 80 acres.

He had to harvest the alfalfa early. He says its mixed with grass, which isn't growing back. That will impact his second harvest.

Some soybeans in the western part of the state are half the height they should be. The corn, while tall enough, will need more water as it starts to pollinate next month.

"It's been quite a few years since it's been as dry as it is in June," said Degler.

Our KARE 11 meteorologists say that we're short two inches of rain this June. To catch up, the state climatologist says we need an inch of rain a week, but too much at once could have an adverse impact.

"Water getting back into the replenishing role in the system will depend on having a good soaking rain as opposed to heavy downpours that just kind of run off from those drier top souls," said Kenny Blumenfeld, a senior climatologist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Most of the state is in a moderate drought. You can see it in the cracks in Degler's soil to the corn's curling leaves that are trying to retain any moisture that might be left. But Blumenfeld says it's still a kind of drought that's not uncommon.

"So far, the drought we're experiencing is similar to what we see about every decade or so in Minnesota," said Blumenfeld. "But this could change, we could flip, we could also continue being really dry, and we could end up worsening."

If everything goes right in the weather department, Degler says he will harvest soybeans in September and corn in October.

"You got a lot invested here and nobody likes to do all that work just to see it evaporate," said Degler, who also hosts a fall festival on the property.