Unofficial end of summer marks official start of finding fall colors

MINNEAPOLIS — It's Aug. 31. You go outside and find there's a noticeable shift in the air — is it real? Or just in your head?

According to KARE 11 Meteorologist Ben Dery, it is not a drill.

With the unofficial end of summer upon us as we head into Labor Day weekend, our resident leaf peeper wasted no time in sharing the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fall color report.

According to Dery, all across the state of Minnesota, "green prime" is in its ending stage. That's when, Dery said, we start to see patchy areas of fall foliage. Dery said trees that are stressed are typically the first to show a tinge of color, usually thanks to a summer drought — something Minnesota knows a lot about after this season.

As colors begin to pop, Dery said we can expect them to peak in northern Minnesota as early as mid-September, while the color climax in the Twin Cities usually occurs in late September to mid-October.

To follow along with the progression of Minnesota's fall foliage, visit the DNR's website and keep your eye on posts from KARE 11's weather team.

