WeatherMinds: Why are my lilacs blooming in fall?

Two viewers sent us pictures of their lilacs blooming now in September asking why is that?

A viewer from area code 651 texted us asking, "What would cause lilacs to bloom in September?"

JoAnne also sent us this photo through the Kare11 app with a similar question.

Lilacs and other spring blooming shrubs can sometimes be tricked into re-blooming when warm fall weather comes after a cool down, or after a stressful summer.

In Grow with kare earlier this month, we talked about a lilac fungus that was widespread. That's an example of stress.

Drought and flooding are also possible causes, depending on where you live.

If you do have fall blooms, it can sometimes lead to less flowers come next spring.