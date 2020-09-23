WeatherMinds: Why are my lilacs blooming in fall?

A viewer from area code 651 texted us asking, "What would cause lilacs to bloom in September?"
JoAnne also sent us this photo through the Kare11 app with a similar question.
Lilacs and other spring blooming shrubs can sometimes be tricked into re-blooming when warm fall weather comes after a cool down, or after a stressful summer.
In Grow with kare earlier this month, we talked about a lilac fungus that was widespread. That's an example of stress.
Drought and flooding are also possible causes, depending on where you live.
If you do have fall blooms, it can sometimes lead to less flowers come next spring.
KARE 11 viewer JoAnne submitted this question through the KARE 11 app! Do you have a Q for our weather team? Contact us through the app or text 763-797-7215.