2021 Election Results

KARE 11 is tracking results from major local elections in the Twin Cities metro area, including the races for mayor in Minneapolis and St. Paul, along with important ballot questions in both cities. Elections for mayor and city council in Minneapolis and mayor in St. Paul are all conducted using ranked-choice voting.

KARE 11 is listing results for 1st choice votes and 2nd choice votes in those races. Please note that the 1st choice results do not necessarily reflect the final winner in the race.

For complete results in local and municipal races across the state of Minnesota, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.