Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Community
Entertainment
Extras
Health
Nation World
Money
Politics
Features
Shows
Coronavirus
Latest News Stories
Here are the coronavirus cases confirmed in MN, WI
29 Minnesota restaurants tied to COVID-19 outbreaks so far, officials say
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
WEATHER: Hot and sticky forecast
Midday weather 8-21-2020
Sports
Back
Olympics
Golden Gophers
Lynx
Timberwolves
Twins
United
Vikings
Wild
Latest Sports Stories
Yo Adrian! - Season 4 Episode 2
Timberwolves get top pick in NBA draft lottery
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Internships
Jobs
Local Events
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Latest News Stories
KARE Live Breaking Video
VERIFY: No, your phone isn't automatically tracking you for COVID-19 tracing
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Minneapolis, MN »
83°
Minneapolis, MN »
Vote Now
Land of 10,000 Stories
Grow with KARE
VERIFY
KARE 11 Investigates
State Fair
Communities that KARE
Weatherminds
Behind the Business
Breaking the News
Sunrise
Eyes Up
Love Them First
Healthfair 11
Real Men Wear Gowns
Recipes
Sandwich Generation
Veterans' Issues
Contests
Women Crushing It Wednesday
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com
Your Photos: State Fair Food Parade
1/5
Jill Schumacher
10 a.m. entry on Day 1. What a fun morning. In and out in an hour and 40 minutes. We missed the KARE Barn. Credit: Jill Schumacher
2/5
Jill Schumacher
10 a.m. entry on Day 1. What a fun morning. In and out in an hour and 40 minutes. We missed the KARE Barn. Credit: Jill Schumacher
3/5
Pennie Peterson
It was so much fun and they did an awesome job putting this on. Our tip was they do it again the day before or after the last day for those that maybe couldn’t walk around the fair.
4/5
Tana Jensen Thompson
Her favorite was the vanilla malt followed closely by cheese on a stick .
5/5
Patty Jo
State Fair Food Parade
1
/
5
×
Jill Schumacher
10 a.m. entry on Day 1. What a fun morning. In and out in an hour and 40 minutes. We missed the KARE Barn. Credit: Jill Schumacher
More
KARE would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow