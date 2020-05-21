Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Community
Entertainment
Extras
Health
Nation World
Money
Politics
Features
Shows
Coronavirus
Latest News Stories
Contest ended: Win a Rainbow playset
Want to help? Organizations looking for and offering support after Minneapolis unrest
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Pea-size hail falls on South Dakota
WEATHER: Comfortably warm Friday
Sports
Back
Olympics
Golden Gophers
High School
Lynx
Timberwolves
Twins
United
Vikings
Wild
Latest Sports Stories
Season over for Timberwolves as NBA owners approve modified season restart
Postponed Tokyo Olympics could be downsized and simplified
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Internships
Jobs
Local Events
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Latest News Stories
KARE 11 News at 11
President Trump hails jobs report, but unemployment rate still high
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Minneapolis, MN »
75°
Minneapolis, MN »
Vote Now
Land of 10,000 Stories
Grow with KARE
VERIFY
KARE 11 Investigates
Communities that KARE
Weatherminds
Behind the Business
Breaking the News
Sunrise
Eyes Up
Love Them First
Healthfair 11
Real Men Wear Gowns
Recipes
Sandwich Generation
Veterans' Issues
Contests
Women Crushing It Wednesday
Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com
Photos: Show off your rescue pups!
1/17
Jeffrey Eaton
Happy National Rescue Dog Day from Rescue Brothers Winston and Corky! Credit: Jeffrey Eaton
2/17
Stephanie Homan
Bubbles commemorating the 4th of July! Credit: Stephanie Homan
3/17
Cindy Scheller
Josie from Alabama. Thank you Warrior Dog Rescue.
4/17
No Dog Left Behind
Thank you No Dog Left Behind! Eva was the one who rescued us. ♥️ Credit: No Dog Left Behind
5/17
Drew and Brittany Collatz
Ziggy and Eddie. Credit: Drew and Brittany Collatz
6/17
Drew and Brittany Collatz
Ziggy and Eddie. Credit: Drew and Brittany Collatz
7/17
John Hall
Gotcha Dog Bella Bean. Credit: John Hall
8/17
Scott
3 month old Eevie from Warrior Dog Rescue. Loves outside on the deck. Credit: Scott
9/17
Scott
3 month old Eevie from Warrior Dog Rescue. Loves outside on the deck. Credit: Scott
10/17
Anne Leighton
Sweet Chloe. She rescued us! Credit: Anne Leighton
11/17
Lisa Bents
Our family and Buddy thank Ruff Start Rescue for saving him so that we could spoil him!! Credit: Lisa Bents
12/17
Lisa
Zorro, rescued 2014. Thankful for my quarantine companion! Credit: Lisa
13/17
Eric
Ozzy, our adoption pet. Credit: Eric
14/17
Cindy
The three musketeers! All are rescue pups. From left to right is Vader 10 years old, Max 12 years old and Gunner 14 years old. Credit: Cindy
15/17
Jane Enfield
Daisy's one-year anniversary with me from Second Hand Hounds! ❤️ Credit: Jane Enfield
16/17
Pat Lane
Our rescue Rolo. Just keeping aware of the where about of the squirrels!! Credit: Pat Lane
17/17
Karen Sames
Hanna, rescued in 2013. Credit: Karen Sames
1
/
17
×
Jeffrey Eaton
Happy National Rescue Dog Day from Rescue Brothers Winston and Corky! Credit: Jeffrey Eaton
More
KARE would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow