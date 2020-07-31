Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Community
Entertainment
Extras
Health
Nation World
Money
Politics
Features
Shows
Coronavirus
Latest News Stories
Live updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in Minnesota
Here are the coronavirus cases confirmed in MN, WI
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Midday weather 7-31-2020
How will Isaias impact the US?
Sports
Back
Olympics
Golden Gophers
Twins
Vikings
Latest Sports Stories
NBC Sports’ Tappen optimistic for NHL restart, qualifying round
Collier nets 20, Lynx hold on to beat Sky 83-81
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Internships
Jobs
Local Events
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Latest News Stories
White House signals support for $600 jobless benefit
Live updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in Minnesota
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Minneapolis, MN »
79°
Minneapolis, MN »
Vote Now
Land of 10,000 Stories
Grow with KARE
VERIFY
KARE 11 Investigates
Communities that KARE
Weatherminds
Behind the Business
Breaking the News
Sunrise
Eyes Up
Love Them First
Healthfair 11
Real Men Wear Gowns
Recipes
Sandwich Generation
Veterans' Issues
Contests
Women Crushing It Wednesday
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com
Your Photos: National Mutt Day
1/7
Ann Marie Johnston
Coby Credit: Ann Marie Johnston
2/7
Mary Gould
Sophie and Lucy are rescue pups. Credit: Mary Gould
3/7
Mary Gould
Sophie and Lucy are rescue pups. Credit: Mary Gould
4/7
Mary Gould
Sophie and Lucy are rescue pups. Credit: Mary Gould
5/7
Nikki Heilskov
These are my 2 rescue dogs Buster (big brown guy) and Dolly (white with brown spots). Credit: Nikki Heilskov
6/7
Nikki Heilskov
These are my 2 rescue dogs Buster (big brown guy) and Dolly (white with brown spots). Credit: Nikki Heilskov
7/7
Nikki Heilskov
These are my 2 rescue dogs Buster (big brown guy) and Dolly (white with brown spots). Credit: Nikki Heilskov
1
/
7
×
Ann Marie Johnston
Coby Credit: Ann Marie Johnston
More
KARE would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow