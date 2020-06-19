Skip Navigation
Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com
Staff Photos: Father's Day
1/10
Belinda Jensen/KARE 11
"One of my favorite days ever. The final day of the Ryder Cup with him. He loves golf!"
2/10
Jana Shortal/KARE 11
Jana Shortal and her dad
3/10
Gia Vang/KARE 11
Sunrise anchor Gia Vang and her dad
4/10
Alex Hagan/KARE 11
Reporter Alex Hagan and his dad
5/10
Lou Raguse/KARE 11
Lou Raguse and his dad
6/10
Karla Hult
Karla Hult and her dad on her wedding day
7/10
Lindsey Seavert/KARE 11
"My dad died suddenly in 2015, so finding these treasures is both comforting and painful. In hard times, I imagine his arms are still around us."
8/10
Gordon Severson/KARE 11
"Pic of me, my son, my dad and my grandpa two year ago during my first Father's Day as a new dad."
9/10
Dave Schwartz
"Three generations of Schwartz boys!"
10/10
Jennifer Austin/KARE 11
"My sister, my dad, and me at Elko Speedway."
1
/
10
×
Belinda Jensen/KARE 11
"One of my favorite days ever. The final day of the Ryder Cup with him. He loves golf!"
