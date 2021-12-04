Skip Navigation
Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com
PHOTOS: Stormy skies
1/11
John Clausen
Lightning strike over Minneapolis from the storms on April 5, 2021 Credit: John Clausen
2/11
Maddy Engelstad
Lightning pics during the storm on Monday, April 6 Credit: Maddy Engelstad
3/11
Maddy Engelstad
Lightning pics during the storm late Monday night, April 5 Credit: Maddy Engelstad
4/11
Christine Ruzin
Cumulonimbus Credit: Christine Ruzin
5/11
Inver Grove Heights, 3 inches of hail in the rain gage.
6/11
Barbara Lokken
Credit: Barbara Lokken
7/11
Brian Duscher
What the hail! Hail from the storm on Monday, April 5 Credit: Brian Duscher
8/11
Brian Duscher
What the hail! Hail from the storm on Monday, April 5 Credit: Brian Duscher
9/11
Brian Duscher
What the hail! Hail from the storm on Monday, April 5 Credit: Brian Duscher
10/11
Nelly
Dippin dots! Hail from the storms on Monday, April 5 Credit: Nelly
11/11
Mary Ellen Gutknecht
A bit of hail in Buffalo on Monday, April 5 Credit: Mary Ellen Gutknecht
1
/
11
×
John Clausen
Lightning strike over Minneapolis from the storms on April 5, 2021 Credit: John Clausen
