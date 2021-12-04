Skip Navigation
Protests following shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center
1/16
David Peterlinz
Police in riot gear in Brooklyn Center near 63rd Ave. & Kathrene Drive.
2/16
David Peterlinz
Multiple rounds of tear gas deployed outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters building on Humboldt Avenue.
3/16
David Peterlinz
Activists blocked Humboldt Avenue north of the Junction with Highway 100, just south of Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters.
4/16
David Peterlinz
Cell phone store on East Lake Street near Lyndale Avenue looted after shooting in Brooklyn Center.
5/16
Charmaine Nero
Crowd of protesters at 63rd Avenue and Kathrene Drive in Brooklyn Center.
6/16
Charmaine Nero
Protesters at 63rd Ave. and Kathrene Dr. in Brooklyn Center following the shooting of Daunte Wright.
7/16
Charmaine Nero
Justice for Daunte Wright written in chalk on the street in Brooklyn Center.
8/16
Daunte Wright's Facebook Page
Daunte Wright
9/16
Wright Family via NBC
Daunte Wright
10/16
Wright Family via NBC
Daunte Wright
11/16
12/16
Charmaine Nero
Brooklyn Center police involved shooting
13/16
Jennifer Austin
Businesses looted after 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot by police Sunday.
14/16
Jennifer Austin
Businesses looted after 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot by police Sunday.
15/16
Jennifer Austin
Businesses looted after 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot by police Sunday.
16/16
Jennifer Austin
Businesses looted after 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot by police Sunday.
David Peterlinz
Police in riot gear in Brooklyn Center near 63rd Ave. & Kathrene Drive.
