Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com
PHOTOS: Crowds react to guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin
1/31
Gordon Severson/KARE 11
Hundreds of people gathered on 7th Street in downtown Minneapolis to celebrate the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin.
2/31
Madison Carter/KARE 11
Celebrations in Downtown Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
3/31
Deevon Rahming/KARE 11
Crowd awaits verdict in Derek Chauvin trial at 38th and Chicago.
4/31
Danny Spewak
Crowd outside the Hennepin County Government Center after jury returned guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges.
5/31
Madison Carter/KARE 11
A crowd gathers in downtown Minneapolis after jury returns guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin.
6/31
KARE
7/31
Madison Carter/KARE 11
Celebrations in Downtown Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
8/31
Carly Danke/KARE 11
A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag in downtown Minneapolis following a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin on all charges.
9/31
Carly Danke/KARE 11
A woman celebrates in downtown Minneapolis following a guilty verdict on all charges for Derek Chauvin.
10/31
Madison Carter/KARE 11
Sign of Philando Castile held up in downtown Minneapolis after guilty verdict announced for Derek Chauvin.
11/31
Madison Carter/KARE 11
Sign of Daunte Wright held up in downtown Minneapolis after guilty verdict announced for Derek Chauvin.
12/31
Madison Carter/KARE 11
Crowd holds up signs in downtown Minneapolis following guilty verdict on all counts for Derek Chauvin.
13/31
Boyd Huppert/KARE 11
Employees and clients react to a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd at Urban Touch Barber Shop, six blocks from 38th & Chicago.
14/31
AP Photo/Morry Gash
People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis.
15/31
AP
People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
16/31
AP
People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
17/31
AP
People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
18/31
AP
People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
19/31
AP
A woman holding a George Floyd poster pumps her fist across the street from the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, after jurors found former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
20/31
David Peterlinz/KARE 11
The community reacted to Derek Chauvin being found guilty in the murder of George Floyd across the Twin Cities.
21/31
David Peterlinz/KARE 11
The community reacted to Derek Chauvin being found guilty in the murder of George Floyd across the Twin Cities.
22/31
David Peterlinz/KARE 11
The community reacted to Derek Chauvin being found guilty in the murder of George Floyd across the Twin Cities.
23/31
David Peterlinz/KARE 11
The community reacted to Derek Chauvin being found guilty in the murder of George Floyd across the Twin Cities.
24/31
David Peterlinz/KARE 11
The community reacted to Derek Chauvin being found guilty in the murder of George Floyd across the Twin Cities.
25/31
David Peterlinz/KARE 11
The community reacted to Derek Chauvin being found guilty in the murder of George Floyd across the Twin Cities.
26/31
Carly Danek/KARE 11
People celebrate outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis following news that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on murder and manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death.
27/31
Carly Danek/KARE 11
People celebrate outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis following news that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on murder and manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death.
28/31
Carly Danek/KARE 11
People celebrate outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis following news that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on murder and manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death.
29/31
Carly Danek/KARE 11
People celebrate outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis following news that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on murder and manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death.
30/31
Carly Danek/KARE 11
People celebrate outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis following news that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on murder and manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death.
31/31
Carly Danek/KARE 11
People celebrate outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis following news that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on murder and manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death.
1
/
31
×
Gordon Severson/KARE 11
Hundreds of people gathered on 7th Street in downtown Minneapolis to celebrate the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin.
