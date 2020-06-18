Skip Navigation
Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com
National Go Fishing Day
1/20
Pahoua Laschinger
Thanks to Pahoua Laschinger for sharing this photo of her son Connor. One of three muskies he caught in a weekend!
2/20
Brianna Emerson
3/20
Samantha Isaacson
4/20
Pam Brolsma
5/20
Dave Meany
6/20
Amanda Engquist DePhillips
7/20
Helen Archibald
8/20
Tony Long
9/20
Becky Carlson Haywood
10/20
Emma Mohn
11/20
Jeffrey Stanway
12/20
Heather Ross Meyer
13/20
Colton Miller-Jack Pavalus and Paul Pavalus
14/20
Michelle Wells
15/20
Jeff Palmen
16/20
Mary Jo Fritsvold
17/20
Colton Miller-Jack Pavalus and Paul Pavalus
18/20
Jeff Palmen
19/20
Colton Miller-Jack Pavalus and Paul Pavalus
20/20
Denise Johnson
Pahoua Laschinger
Thanks to Pahoua Laschinger for sharing this photo of her son Connor. One of three muskies he caught in a weekend!
