Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Community
Entertainment
Extras
Health
Nation World
Money
Politics
Features
Shows
Coronavirus
School Status
Latest News Stories
KARE in the Air: Historic Lakewood Cemetery
KARE in the Air: Historic Lakewood Cemetery
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
WEATHER: Heat advisory takes effect Friday at noon
The early morning weather forecast for Friday, July 23
Sports
Back
Olympics
Golden Gophers
Lynx
Timberwolves
Twins
United
Vikings
Wild
High School
Latest Sports Stories
Twins deal slugger Nelson Cruz to Rays
Hitting The Trails: Itasca State Park
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Internships
Jobs
Local Events
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Latest News Stories
With muted Opening Ceremony and empty stadium, Tokyo Olympics begin
Giant screen collapses ahead of Rolling Loud music festival
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Minneapolis, MN »
76°
Minneapolis, MN »
Weather
Closings
Land of 10,000 Stories
KARE 11 Investigates
Breaking the News
Vax Facts
Record of Wrong
VERIFY
Links
Sunrise
Grow with KARE
Weatherminds
Power to Change
Money
Behind the Business
Communities that KARE
Healthfair 11
Recipes
Sandwich Generation
Contests
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
PHOTOS: Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
1/26
AP
Spain marches into the stadium during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
2/26
AP
Miranda Ayim and Nathan Hirayama, of Canada, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
3/26
AP
Team Yemen arrives during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
4/26
AP
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
5/26
AP
Athletes from Italy march during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
6/26
AP
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
7/26
AP
Fireworks illuminates over National Stadium during the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
8/26
AP
President of the IOC Thomas Bach, left, waves during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
9/26
AP
The floor of Olympic Stadium is lit before the start of the opening ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
10/26
AP
Athletes march in during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
11/26
AP
A dancer performs during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
12/26
AP
Hanna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin, of Israel, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
13/26
AP
Yusra Mardini and Tachlowini Gabriyesos, of the Refugee Olympic Team, carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
14/26
AP
The refugee team carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Dylan Martinez/Pool Photo via AP)
15/26
AP
Kellie Anne Harrington and Brendan Irvine, of Ireland, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
16/26
AP
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
17/26
Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP
Team Angola arrives during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
18/26
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte and Manpreet Singh, of India, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
19/26
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Mercy Moim and Andrew Amonde, of Kenya, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
20/26
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Hanna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin, of Israel, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
21/26
AP
An athlete from Colombia walks during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
22/26
AP
Deborah Rodriguez and Bruno Cetraro Berriolo, of Uruguay, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
23/26
AP
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Ricardo Brown, of Jamaica, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
24/26
AP
Flags hang over empty seats during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
25/26
AP
President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu waves the country's flag as the team shows up on the stage during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Dylan Martinez/Pool Photo via AP)
26/26
AP
Athletes from Croatia pose for a photograph during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
1
/
26
×
AP
Spain marches into the stadium during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
More
KARE would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow