Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Community
Entertainment
Extras
Health
Nation World
Money
Politics
Features
Shows
Coronavirus
School Status
Latest News Stories
Another crash in the Lowry Hill Tunnel but this time, it was a miracle
Quick thinking Good Samaritan in Eagan saves a man's life
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
WeatherMinds: It'll be a rainy week, but we need the moisture
WEATHER: Warm, humid and stormy Wednesday
Sports
Back
Olympics
Golden Gophers
Lynx
Timberwolves
Twins
United
Vikings
Wild
High School
Latest Sports Stories
Tuch scores two, Vegas beats Wild 3-1 to even playoff series
Sanó homers three times, Twins rally to beat White Sox 5-4
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Internships
Jobs
Local Events
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Latest News Stories
More drops in Big Tech pull stocks lower; Bitcoin drops 19%
Israeli airstrikes kill 6 in Gaza; rockets fired from Lebanon
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Minneapolis, MN »
68°
Minneapolis, MN »
Weather
Closings
Vax Facts
AAPI Heritage Month
Land of 10,000 Stories
KARE 11 Investigates
VERIFY
Sunrise
Breaking the News
Links
George Floyd
Grow with KARE
Weatherminds
Money
Behind the Business
Communities that KARE
Healthfair 11
Recipes
Sandwich Generation
Contests
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
George Floyd Timeline
KARE would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow