News
Local
Community
Sports
Entertainment
Extras
Health
Nation World
Money
Politics
Features
Shows
Coronavirus
Latest News Stories
Lake Crystal teen drives into utility pole in fatal car crash, officials say
Teen driver dies after striking utility pole with car, officials say
Officials: Lake Crystal teen killed after driving into utility pole
Minneapolis City Council approves Hennepin Avenue redesign plan layout
Minneapolis City Council approves layout for Hennepin Avenue reconstruction plan
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
NOAA forecasts up to 21 named storms in 2022 Atlantic hurricane season outlook
WEATHER: Spectacular, sun-splashed day
Minnesota State Fair
New brews and beverages at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
You can't just eat all that awesome food without something equally as tasty to wash it down, right? Here are some new drink options on the menu this year.
'Something for everyone': State Fair hiring over 1,000 positions
The Great Minnesota Get Together is around the corner and still in need of over 1,000 workers to help out this season.
State Fair looks to hire 2,700 to work the Great Minnesota Get-Together
According to the state fair, 2,700 people will be hired throughout the summer, and there are currently about 1,200 open part-time jobs.
Minnesota State Fair serves up new exhibits, attractions for 2022
While food continues to be the fair's major draw, some new activities - from Blue Ribbon Bingo to Survival: The Exhibition - promise to sweeten the experience
Food Frenzy! State Fair releases list of new eats for 2022
On the menu for curious (and hungry) fairgoers is everything from duck egg sandwiches and breakfast gnocchi to vegan sliders and lemon cookie tortilla chips.
Featured Videos
Mayo streamlines "contact tracing" to prevent health worker COVID spread
Opera singer uses voice to uplift during coronavirus outbreak
Digital Dive: Paid Family Leave
Digital Dive: Facts not fear
Make-A-Wish needs your unused airline miles to make dreams come true
Meet the people Influencing Minnesota
MN lawmakers discuss emergency insulin program
Communities that KARE: Hoof Beats for Healing
Mayo streamlines "contact tracing" to prevent health worker COVID spread
Opera singer uses voice to uplift during coronavirus outbreak
Digital Dive: Paid Family Leave
Digital Dive: Facts not fear
Make-A-Wish needs your unused airline miles to make dreams come true
Meet the people Influencing Minnesota
MN lawmakers discuss emergency insulin program
Communities that KARE: Hoof Beats for Healing
Florida Georgia Line announced as final Grandstand act for Minnesota State Fair
The county group is joining other acts like Portugal, The Man, Pitbull and Alice in Chains for the 2022 fair.
'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair' runs Thursday through Monday
If you can't wait one more day for your favorite Minnesota State Fair foods and fun, you're in luck! Tickets are still available for a fair preview weekend.
Minnesota State Fair releases 'free stage' lineup
While the Grandstand lineup gets the most attention (and scrutiny) fairgoers can enjoy plenty of great music at smaller stages without spending a dime.
3 new State Fair Grandstand shows announced
Portugal. The Man, State Fair mainstays The Beachboys and Disney Princess - The Concert make the 2022 lineup as wide-ranging as any in recent memory.
Woah! State Fair Grandstand flashes back to the 70s, 80s and 90s with REO, Styx, Counting Crows and Wallflowers
The two shows announced Tuesday will appeal to music fans of a certain age... and probably their kids too.
Pitbull joins 2022 State Fair Grandstand lineup
The Grammy-winning rapper and international entrepreneur will bring his "Can't Stop Us" tour to Falcon Heights Aug. 28, with special guest Iggy Azalea.
State Fair reveals 2021's top-grossing food vendors
Once again, the former teacher now known as Sweet Martha claimed the money crown, grossing nearly $3.3 million.
Choose new ice cream flavor for Minnesota State Fair
If you love going to the State Fair, then you're probably familiar with the ice cream offerings and this year you'll have a chance to vote on a new flavor.
Minnesota State Fair adds Alice in Chains to 2022 Grandstand lineup
Breaking Benjamin and Bush are also on the bill, as the Great Minnesota Get-Together continues filling out its main stage roster.
