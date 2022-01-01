NCAA
- Gophers' Taylor Heise named nation's top women's hockey player
- Four MN hockey teams in the NCAA tournament, on opposite sides of the bracket
- NIL rules making money for college athletes
- Hauswirth helps Ohio State women defeat UMD in Frozen Four championship
- Scalia helps Gophers overcome 9-point deficit, defeat Green Bay in NIT opener
- Brackets beware: These March Madness trends narrow down possible NCAA Tournament winners
- U of M approves contract extension for women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen
More NCAA News
- Michigan's Juwan Howard suspended 5 games after postgame altercation
- Loewe, Battle help Minnesota cruise past Northwestern 77-60
- Gophers endure Buckeye beatdown, lose by 25
- Gophers continue skid, hand Nebraska first Big Ten hoops win 78-65
- Iowa rides big second half to down Gophers 71-59
- Gophers fade, succumb to No. 4 Purdue 88-73
- Davis delivers as No. 11 Wisconsin defeats Minnesota 66-60
- Liddell leads No. 16 Ohio State past Minnesota, 75-64
- With 3 starters out, Gophers beat Scarlet Knights 68-65