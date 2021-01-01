Skip Navigation
Power To Change
TIMELINE: The year after George Floyd's death
On May 25, 2020, police were called to Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a clerk suspected George Floyd paid with a counterfeit $20. This is what happened next.
One year after his death, the Twin Cities remember George Floyd with celebrations and somber reflection
On May 25, people are invited to gather at events across the metro on the anniversary of the day George Floyd was murdered by police.
Voices from across the metro: How has George Floyd changed us?
From the suburbs to the city, people reflect on the promise of change.
'It's just justice' | Historic Black neighborhood gutted by interstate remembers George Floyd, seeks reconnection
"George Floyd and all of these African American men whose lives have been taken have shined a light on the basements of America,” says Marvin Anderson.
Faith, healing and remembrance
On the anniversary of the killing of Mr. George Floyd, faith leaders work to bring communities together.
Videos
One year after George Floyd was murdered, the community remembers
Looted and burned, Northside Cub returns with new store model
Power to Change: The Legacy of George Floyd
U of M journalists reflect on covering a historic time
Juror in Chauvin trial hopes verdict leads to reforms, change
Turning pain into art: Local creative uses artwork to spark change, remember those killed by police
Lake Street on Fire
Changes to MPD policy since George Floyd’s death
While the plan to dismantle MPD has not been put before voters yet, Mayor Frey and Chief Arradondo made several changes to MPD policy since Floyd's death.
From RV to farm field: How community groups are helping people heal after George Floyd's murder
"The connection between us all and being able to come together is just the first part," group leaders say real work begins, create spaces to grieve, laugh and teach.
After George Floyd's murder, Minneapolis youth made their voices heard
Minneapolis youth reflect on the past year and the fight for racial justice.
Youth-led organization works to get south Minneapolis access to mental health help
On this "Mind Matters," learn about 846S and the effort to build a youth mental health and wellness center in the neighborhood where George Floyd was murdered.
George Floyd family starts fund to support the neighborhood where he was murdered
The money comes from the record civil settlement from the city of Minneapolis, and will be used to support people and organizations impacted by systemic racism.
Power to Change: The Legacy of George Floyd
Tune in for a KARE 11 special report on the year following George Floyd's death Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m.
Meet the people making positive change in their communities after George Floyd’s death
Floyd’s death was a tipping point that sparked nationwide calls for social injustice. While some people turned to destruction, others fought for peace.
Student journalists at the University of Minnesota talk about learning their craft in a historic moment
More than a week after the three guilty verdicts were announced, three local journalists talk about their experiences in covering the Derek Chauvin trial.
Juror in Derek Chauvin trial hopes verdict leads to reforms, change
Brandon Mitchell is the first juror who helped decide the verdict to go public, saying he wants his experience to influence young Black men like those he coaches.
