Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com
March Madness
More than 90% of March Madness brackets already busted after 3 games
March Madness
Upset alert: Furman stuns Virginia in first-round of NCAA tournament
We have our first March Madness upset and it's a big one.
March Madness
Here's who won last year's March Madness
With new champions to be crowned in just a few weeks, lets take a look back at how the tournaments ended last year.
March Madness
Thursday marks 5-year anniversary of biggest upset in college basketball
Back in 2018, University of Maryland-Baltimore County did something 135 teams before them couldn't do.
Nation World
Here's how much referees earn during March Madness
The NCAA closely guards details about how much referees are paid.
March Madness
When filling out March Madness bracket, who should you pick?
There's never been a perfect bracket for the NCAA's tournament. But maybe 2023 could be the year somebody predicts everything right.
March Madness
2023 NCAA Tournament bracket unveiled
Action in the 68-team tournament begins Tuesday with the “First Four.”
March Madness
March Madness 2023: When are the first games?
Over the course of three weeks and 67 games, it'll all come down to one national champion.
March Madness
March Madness 2023: From 68 teams to a national champion
The start of the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments will officially usher in March Madness.
March Madness
Kansas wins national title after record-setting comeback against North Carolina
The North Carolina Tar Heels were up 16 points, but that wasn't enough to stop the Kansas Jayhawks.
March Madness
NCAA faces long list of issues as college sports transform
If the months leading up to this game have proven anything, it's that college sports are changing.
March Madness
Can North Carolina keep up with Kansas after emotional win over Duke?
While Kansas cruised to a Final Four win over Villanova, North Carolina's back-and-forth with Duke came down to the wire. Does that give Kansas an edge?
March Madness
